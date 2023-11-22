New Zealand’s Unique Approach to Countering Social Influence in Tourism

In today’s digital age, social media platforms like Instagram have become a powerful tool for travelers to showcase their adventures and inspire others. However, this trend has raised concerns about the impact of social influence on tourists’ behaviors and safety. While beautiful landscape photos may entice people to embark on their own journeys, it is crucial to remember that these images do not always depict the reality of the destination. New Zealand has recognized this issue and has taken a unique approach to counter traveling under the social influence.

Two years ago, the country launched a video campaign titled “Travelling Under the Social Influence” featuring the Social Observation Squad (S.O.S). These videos show patrol officers monitoring popular tourist spots and educating visitors about the potential dangers associated with reenacting photos they see on social media. The campaign has garnered significant attention, with close to 700,000 views and counting.

The goal of this initiative is not to discourage people from exploring and experiencing the wonders of New Zealand but rather to ensure that they are well-informed and equipped for their adventures. By urging travelers to question their preparedness, New Zealand hopes to empower tourists to make responsible decisions before setting off on their journeys.

To help tourists assess their readiness, New Zealand’s Adventure Smart program emphasizes three important questions to consider before venturing into the parks or wilderness:

1. Am I confident I have the knowledge and skills for the day?

2. Do I know what the weather will be like?

3. Do I have the right gear?

Answering these questions honestly and being aware of one’s limitations can make a significant difference in ensuring a safe and enjoyable trip. While adventure inherently carries risks and uncertainties, being adequately prepared can mitigate potential hazards.

In conclusion, New Zealand’s approach to countering social influence in tourism is commendable. By addressing the impact of visually captivating social media content, the country aims to strike a balance between promoting exploration and ensuring visitor safety. Whether traveling to New Zealand or any other destination, it is essential to approach adventures with caution, acquire the necessary knowledge and skills, and be aware of the unique challenges each location presents.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is New Zealand concerned about the impact of social influence in tourism?

New Zealand is concerned about the impact of social influence on tourists’ behaviors and safety because visually stunning photos on platforms like Instagram may not reflect the actual conditions or risks associated with a destination. This can mislead travelers and put them in dangerous situations.

2. What is the “Travelling Under the Social Influence” campaign?

The “Travelling Under the Social Influence” campaign is a video initiative launched New Zealand. It features the Social Observation Squad (S.O.S) patrolling popular tourist spots to educate visitors about the potential dangers of imitating photos seen on social media.

3. How does Adventure Smart help tourists prepare for their journeys?

Adventure Smart is a program in New Zealand that encourages tourists to ask themselves three important questions before venturing into parks or wilderness areas: Am I confident I have the knowledge and skills for the day? Do I know what the weather will be like? Do I have the right gear? Answering these questions honestly helps tourists assess their readiness and make informed decisions.

4. Is the aim of New Zealand’s approach to discourage tourism?

No, the aim of New Zealand’s approach is not to discourage tourism. Instead, it seeks to educate and empower tourists to make responsible decisions raising awareness about the potential risks associated with blindly following visually captivating content on social media. The country believes that with proper preparation and awareness, tourists can enjoy their experiences safely.