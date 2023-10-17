Meta Faces Reputation Crisis as Some Users Avoid Llama 2

Tech giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is facing a reputation crisis that is affecting the adoption of its latest product, Llama 2. According to CNBC, some users in Washington, D.C. are avoiding Llama 2 due to the tarnished reputation of Meta. Taka Ariga, the Government Accountability Office’s chief data scientist, stated that Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a lightning rod when it comes to political technology.

Meta’s reputation has declined due to a combination of real missteps such as privacy scandals and antitrust investigations, as well as perceived accusations of suppressing conservative voices. In an effort to move past the controversy, Meta has expressed its commitment to responsible AI development and has provided resources like a responsible use guide for users of Llama 2.

The reputational damage faced Meta could have significant consequences for the adoption of Llama 2. Users who do not want to be associated with the controversial company may continue to overlook Meta’s products. To rebuild trust and overcome its negative image, Meta is striving to win the approval of Washington’s tech influencers emphasizing its reliability and trustworthiness.

However, addressing controversy is never easy, particularly during the launch of a new product or campaign. Meta needs to be transparent and honest about its past mistakes and demonstrate what has changed. It should expect skepticism and pushback and be patient in its efforts to repair its reputation, as reputational damage takes time to overcome.

In other news, TikTok is taking steps to remove hate-filled content from its platform, employing worldwide safety experts and improving software to quickly identify and delete inappropriate posts. Netflix is aiming to expand its gaming strategy translating its popular shows into video games, targeting both mobile gamers and those who play on PCs or TV screens. Ford Motor Executive Chair Bill Ford has expressed concerns about the ongoing United Auto Workers’ strike, warning that job cuts may be necessary due to the union’s demands for increased compensation and retirement options.

