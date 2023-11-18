TikTok Influencers Take Holiday Planning to the Next Level

Time flies, but not for TikTok influencers who are already planning for the 2024 grindset, according to a recent report The New York Times. These trendsetters are encouraging their followers to identify goals and pathways to accomplishment well before the new year begins.

Instead of waiting until January 1st to make resolutions, creator Jodie Taylor suggests that people start thinking about the areas of their life that contribute to their own well-being. By setting goals early, individuals can make progress and avoid the frustration of delayed results.

This trend highlights a fundamental shift in social media planning. Gone are the days when seasonal content is published just a week before a holiday or major annual milestone. Social media platforms thrive on early engagement, with influencers and users alike eagerly embracing the holiday spirit long before the calendar indicates.

For content creators, this means having a longer creative runway for publishing holiday-related content. But it also necessitates meticulous social media planning, ensuring that campaigns are in place well ahead of schedule. Additionally, being aware of internet-exclusive “holidays” can further enhance engagement. Obscure dates like Oct. 3, April 25, and Oct. 21 provide unique opportunities to connect with audiences and tap into trending topics.

In the realm of social media, timing is everything. Staying ahead of the curve requires continuous monitoring of seasonal rhythms and being ready to jump on trends the moment they emerge, regardless of the actual date. By keeping editorial calendars in tip-top shape, brands and influencers can seize the opportunity to maximize their reach and engagement.

FAQ:

Q: How are TikTok influencers changing holiday planning?

A: TikTok influencers are encouraging their followers to start planning for the new year well in advance, shifting away from traditional resolutions.

Q: Why is it important to plan holiday content ahead of time?

A: Social media platforms thrive on early engagement, and publishing holiday-related content early allows brands and influencers to leverage the holiday spirit and maximize their reach.

Q: What are internet-exclusive “holidays”?

A: Internet-exclusive “holidays” refer to obscure dates that attract attention and engagement on social media platforms. These dates provide unique opportunities for brands and influencers to connect with audiences and tap into trending topics.