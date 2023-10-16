Unlocking Fan Experiences on Meta Platforms During the Cricket World Cup

India has made a great start in the Cricket World Cup with victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. However, there are still crucial matches ahead against New Zealand and Bangladesh. To enhance the social engagement and fan experience for this tournament, Meta has shared a guide to help users unlock various fan experiences on its platforms.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is activating several programs across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Star Sports India. The aim is to bring fans closer to their favorite teams, players, and creators who are covering the matches in unique ways.

Through partnerships with the ICC and Star Sports India, Meta has the rights to digital content for ICC events since 2019. This includes match recaps, key moments, and other match and feature content shared on Facebook and Instagram. Last year, Reels was also introduced to share match highlights with music and effects for a more entertaining viewing experience.

With the launch of new platforms like Threads and new features like WhatsApp Channels and Instagram Broadcast Channels, fans now have diverse and engaging options to enhance their experience during the World Cup.

On Meta platforms, fans can follow pages like ICC, Indian Cricket Team, and Star Sports India on Threads to stay updated in real time and engage in continuous conversations about the World Cup. Commentators like Dale Steyn, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Kaif, Ramiz Raja, and Sanjay Bangar from Star Sports will also respond to fans’ questions on the thread.

Fans can also follow WhatsApp Channels of ICC, Star Sports India, and the Indian Cricket Team on mobile to receive timely updates, match scores, and exclusive content. On Instagram and Facebook, fans can follow hashtags like #CWC23 and #MetaSuper50 to create and follow content related to the World Cup, especially from content creators.

For superfans of the game, there are IG Broadcast channels ICC, Indian Cricket Team, and Star Sports India that provide more frequent updates from the tournament. Fans can also utilize trending audio and cool AR effects on Meta platforms to create and amplify their support for Team India.

In addition, Meta has announced its partnership with over 500 creators to bring the Cricket World Cup to life. These collaborations aim to make the fan experience on Meta platforms more enjoyable and immersive.

(Source: Press Release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the content.)