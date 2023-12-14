The Rising Trend of Curtain Bangs: How to Achieve the Perfect Look

Summary: The curtain bangs hairstyle has gained popularity on red carpets and social media, with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba leading the trend. Hairstylists credit the style’s versatility for its resurgence, and anyone can rock curtain bangs with the right technique. To achieve the perfect look, professionals recommend using heat tools, a round brush, and blow dryer to create an outward sweep and volume. Additionally, a touch of smoothing serum can help with flyaways and frizz. The curtain bangs trend is a powerful way to transform one’s look and can be styled in various ways to suit different face shapes.

The side-swept fringe hairstyle, known as curtain bangs, has made a significant comeback in recent years. The trend has been widely embraced celebrities and has gained immense popularity on platforms like TikTok, where tutorials on achieving the perfect curtain bangs have garnered billions of views.

Celebrity hairstylists credit the style’s versatility for its current resurgence. L’Oréal Paris League of Experts hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who has worked with Hollywood stars like Salma Hayek and Emily Ratajkowski, believes curtain bangs work for nearly everyone. According to Yepez, the hairstyle is flattering on all face shapes and can be achieved with any hair length or texture. It is one of the most sought-after cuts for those seeking a change.

To achieve low-maintenance curtain bangs, professionals recommend air drying and simply parting the bangs. For a more styled look, heat tools like a round brush, blow dryer, and wide-barrel curling iron can be used. A touch of smoothing serum can help tame flyaways and create a sleek finish.

Hairstylists emphasize the importance of proper sectioning and fluidity when trimming curtain bangs. The goal is to open up the face shape, showcasing the eyes, cheekbones, and brows. With the right technique, anyone can pull off curtain bangs and experience a transformative change in their appearance.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba have become style references for curtain bangs. Their trendy looks have inspired many to try out this versatile hairstyle. Other stars, such as Zooey Deschanel and Selena Gomez, have also embraced the curtain bang trend in recent years.

In conclusion, curtain bangs have made a powerful comeback, with their versatility and suitability for all face shapes. With the right styling tools and techniques, anyone can achieve the perfect curtain bangs and enjoy a fashionable new look.