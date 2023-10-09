The highly popular Netflix series The Crown is set to release its final season in two parts, it has been announced. The decision has been made in order to allow for a more nuanced and detailed portrayal of the events leading up to the early 2000s.

The first part of The Crown Season 6 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 19, 2022, and will comprise of six episodes. The second part, consisting of an additional six episodes, will be released at a later date in 2023. The decision to split the season into two parts was made in order to properly explore the tumultuous events of the time period, including the death of Princess Diana and the aftermath of the tragic event.

Netflix has also released a teaser trailer for the final season of The Crown, showcasing the stunning visuals and gripping performances that fans have come to love about the series. The trailer hints at the difficult choices and challenges that Queen Elizabeth II faced during her reign.

The Crown has garnered critical acclaim for its accurate portrayal of historical events and its stellar ensemble cast. Created Peter Morgan, the series has received numerous awards, including Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.

