The Crown Could Continue Beyond Season Six Exploring Previous Monarchs, Says Dominic West

Dominic West, known for his role as Prince Charles in the hit Netflix series The Crown, has revealed that the show could continue beyond its upcoming sixth season. However, instead of moving forward in time, West believes the show could explore previous kings and queens of the British monarchy.

In an interview with Digital Spy, West mentioned that the show’s creator, Peter Morgan, had never intended to depict current events. “I’m sure he must have thought about the previous kings and queens,” West said. When asked about which era he’d like the show to cover, he expressed interest in exploring the reign of Edward VII.

West also shared why he believes The Crown has managed to captivate audiences worldwide. He described the royal family as “the most glamorous family who’s ever lived” and stated that compared to popular shows like Dallas and Dynasty, it simply doesn’t compare.

While discussing the show’s final season, West mentioned changes made to the script following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “The Crown is about Queen Elizabeth II. Therefore, everything from Diana to Charles is secondary to that. So, you end with her,” West explained. He praised the script, noting that it was influenced the events surrounding the late queen’s funeral and found it incredibly moving.

The Crown has gained widespread acclaim for its portrayal of the British royal family and has enjoyed immense popularity since its debut. The sixth season will be split into two parts, with the first premiering on November 16 and the second following on December 14. Audiences can also catch up on the first five seasons of The Crown, which are currently streaming on Netflix.

FAQ

1. Will there be more seasons of The Crown?

While the upcoming sixth season of The Crown will mark its final installment, actor Dominic West has suggested that the show could explore previous monarchs in potential future seasons.

2. What era would Dominic West like the show to cover?

West expressed interest in exploring the reign of Edward VII, but noted that creator Peter Morgan might not continue focusing on the royal family in future seasons.

3. What makes The Crown appealing to audiences?

According to West, the show’s enduring appeal lies in the portrayal of the royal family as the most glamorous family ever seen on television, surpassing popular shows like Dallas and Dynasty.