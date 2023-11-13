Netflix’s acclaimed series, The Crown, has captivated audiences since its inception in 2016. From the momentous occasion of Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Philip Mountbatten in 1947 to the cultural phenomenon of Cool Britannia in the 1990s, the show has provided a panoramic view of the House of Windsor’s triumphs and tribulations. Serving as a gem in Netflix’s extensive catalogue, The Crown has now concluded with its final season, leaving both monarchy enthusiasts and streaming aficionados eagerly awaiting what lies ahead.

When The Crown first premiered, Netflix took a significant gamble with a reported cost of £100m. The first installment delved into an era of Queen Elizabeth II’s life that may have been unfamiliar to most viewers. Would the audience be receptive to such a portrayal of a young princess, poised to shoulder the weight of both rulership and legend? The critical consensus ultimately delivered a resounding yes. The Guardian described The Crown as “addictive,” while The Wall Street Journal deemed it “outstanding.” The Washington Post even went so far as to label it “scrumptious.” With overwhelming praise, it was clear that Netflix’s ambitious foray into historical drama had paid off.

Series creator Peter Morgan, in his interview with Variety in 2016, reflected on the show’s success: “I was saying to Netflix, let’s continue the series only if it truly makes an impact, resonates with people.” As we bid farewell to The Crown, it is undeniable that it has left an indelible mark on popular culture, resonating deeply with viewers around the world.

FAQ:

Q: Did The Crown receive positive reviews?

A: Yes, The Crown garnered overwhelming critical acclaim.

Q: How much did the production of The Crown cost?

A: The first season of The Crown reportedly had a budget of £100 million.

Q: Has The Crown concluded?

A: Yes, the final season of The Crown has been released, marking the end of the series.

Q: How did Netflix perceive The Crown’s success?

A: Netflix considered the show’s impact and audience reception before deciding to continue the series.