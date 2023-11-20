Left Bank Pictures to Auction Props and Costumes from The Crown to Fund Film and Television Scholarships

Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind the hit Netflix series The Crown, has announced that it will be auctioning off nearly 450 props and costumes from the show. The proceeds from the sales will go towards establishing a scholarship fund at the National Film and Television School (NFTS) for the next two decades.

The highly anticipated auction, hosted Bonhams Auctioneers, will begin on February 7, 2024, with 150 lots available for bidding. An additional 300 items will be listed online on February 8, offering fans and collectors a unique opportunity to own a piece of television history.

While an exact estimate of the funds to be raised remains undisclosed, an inside source suggests that sales could reach a minimum of £1 million ($1.3 million). Among the notable items up for sale is Princess Diana’s infamous “revenge dress,” as seen worn Elizabeth Debicki in Season 5.

The dress is expected to fetch a significant sum, with an estimated price of nearly £12,000. Additionally, larger items like a reproduction of the Gold State Coach could potentially sell for as much as £50,000.

Although some of the lots may carry higher price tags, there will also be more affordable options for passionate fans. For instance, the Queen Mother’s champagne swizzle stick will be listed for £60, and a pair of porcelain corgis can be purchased for £200.

The decision to use the auction proceeds to support the NFTS scholarship program stems from the close relationship between Left Bank Pictures and the school. Graduates of the program have played essential roles in the production of The Crown, and the company aims to invest in the next generation of talented filmmakers and television creators.

Andy Harries, CEO of Left Bank and executive producer of The Crown, expressed his enthusiasm for the auction’s impact: “The legacy of The Crown will be to provide substantial financial support for countless students at the NFTS over the coming decades.”

Director of the NFTS, Jon Wardle, also emphasized the importance of the auction’s proceeds: “The funds raised from the auction will be instrumental in providing life-changing scholarships, ensuring that aspiring film and television makers have the opportunity to benefit from our world-renowned training. The Crown’s legacy will continue to shape the industry for years to come.”

