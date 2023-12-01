Exploring the Intricate Craftsmanship Behind Netflix’s Hit Series “The Crown”

The highly anticipated second instalment of the sixth series of the critically acclaimed show, “The Crown,” is set to be released on 14 December. Over the past seven years, this Netflix original series has taken the world storm, captivating audiences with its stellar performances and attention to detail. With Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton leading the cast as queens past and present, “The Crown” showcases some of the UK’s finest acting talent.

Beneath the glitz and glamour of this multimillion-pound production lies a dedicated team of professionals working meticulously to recreate the various decades of the Royal Family’s history. Martin Childs, a skilled production designer, and Alison Harvey, a talented set decorator, have been instrumental in bringing the show to life, having worked on all six seasons and created nearly 2,500 sets throughout the series.

The pair attribute the success of the show’s visual splendor to the resources and time that a production of this scale affords them. While most TV productions are often constrained tight schedules and limited budgets, Harvey and Childs revel in the luxury of having ample support and creative freedom. Childs acknowledges, “We research and research until the research runs out,” referring to the extensive efforts they put into capturing the essence of each era authentically.

One aspect that distinguishes “The Crown” is its ability to delve into the private lives of the royals, offering viewers a glimpse into their intimate surroundings. Childs and Harvey express their excitement about not just recreating grand castles and regal settings but also bringing the royals’ personal spaces to life on screen. “It’s a kind of a slightly imagined film version,” Harvey muses.

When it comes to depicting Princess Diana, the show’s creators were committed to authenticity. The transformative work of hair and makeup artists Cate Hall and Emilie Yong was crucial in accurately portraying the late princess. It took an astounding 30 hours to turn Elizabeth Debicki into Diana, ensuring that every minute detail was captured flawlessly.

