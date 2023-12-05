Stars Shine Bright at The Crown’s Final Premiere

The star-studded event for the highly acclaimed Netflix series, The Crown, took place in London’s Royal Festival Hall last night. The red carpet was graced the presence of actors from all seven seasons of the show, including those who portrayed queens, princes, and princesses throughout the years.

The evening saw the attendance of two Queen Elizabeth IIs, with Imelda Staunton, the current incumbent, and Olivia Colman, her predecessor, both in attendance. Other notable names present included Dominic West, who currently plays Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as the latest Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Gillian Anderson, who brought Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to life in Seasons 3 and 4.

In an interview from the red carpet, Staunton spoke about the challenges of portraying Queen Elizabeth II following her passing last year. She emphasized the importance of staying focused and dedicated to the role, drawing inspiration from how the Queen carried on despite difficulties. Staunton said, “On we went. You can’t let that affect what you are doing; otherwise, you are not doing your job.”

EP Suzanne Mackie discussed the impact of the Queen’s death on the final episode and hinted at a potential prequel. Mackie revealed that creator Peter Morgan had altered the ending to make it “really tender and heartfelt,” reflecting themes of mortality and one’s time on Earth. She also mentioned that the idea of a prequel set in the Edwardian era was not off the table, stating, “The door is not shut.” Mackie expressed her commitment to working with Morgan on future projects.

The red carpet event coincided with the release of the second set of Season 6 episodes on Netflix, which marks the conclusion of Morgan’s captivating royal saga. The upcoming episodes will delve into Prince William’s struggles as he navigates life after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The show also explores Princess Margaret’s journey as she reassesses her lifestyle after suffering a stroke.

Despite some controversy surrounding earlier episodes, including criticism from royal commentators, The Crown remains one of the most talked-about shows of the millennium. The final premiere is a significant moment, symbolizing the end of an era for this beloved series.