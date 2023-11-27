Netflix’s “The Crown” Humanizes the Royal Family, Says Actor Jared Harris

Actor Jared Harris, known for his portrayal of King George VI in the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit series “The Crown,” has expressed his belief that the royal family would be delighted with the show. While there has been some controversy surrounding the latest and final season, in which Princess Diana’s tragic death is depicted, Harris maintained that the portrayal of the royal family in the series serves to humanize them.

Addressing concerns about the show’s authenticity and potential disrespect towards the royal family, Harris stated, “My opinion is that I think the royal family would be delighted because it is humanizing them.” He emphasized the importance of presenting a more relatable and human side of the royal family, which allows audiences to connect with them on a deeper level.

Harris noted that even during his time on the show, there was intense scrutiny and interest from the public and media. He mentioned a Vogue photo spread featuring the series, indicating that when fashion magazines are interested in a show, it signifies its elevation to a different level of popularity.

While “The Crown” has faced criticism over the years, especially as it delves into more recent events that are still fresh in the public’s memory, Harris highlighted that the show has always attracted attention and analysis. His character, King George VI, appeared in multiple episodes of the first two seasons and received critical acclaim, including a BAFTA nomination.

As the sixth season of “The Crown” continues to make headlines with its depiction of Diana’s death, the Queen’s former press secretary recently described the season as “dramatic license gone bonkers.” However, creator Peter Morgan has always acknowledged the infusion of imagination with real-life events in his writing for the show.

Jared Harris was interviewed on the BBC’s Today program to discuss his new play, Harold Pinter’s “The Homecoming,” which is set to open at the Young Vic this week.

