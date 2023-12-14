Title: “The Crown” Fails to Reign with its Finale

Summary: “The Crown” reaches its unsatisfying conclusion, leaving viewers underwhelmed. As the series approaches modern times, the struggle to fictionalize familiar events and figures becomes evident. The final episodes lack creativity and fail to deviate from well-documented truths. The focus on Prince William and Kate Middleton only adds to the monotony of the season. With little personality and motivation, the characters lose their appeal. Peter Morgan’s reluctance to rock the boat and his aversion to speculation hinder the show’s potential. As a result, “The Crown” ends up being nothing more than a glossy Wikipedia article.

“The Crown” has always been sympathetic towards the royal family, often to a fault. Rather than exploring the darker aspects and scandals of the monarchy, the show remains timid and safe in its storytelling. The early seasons benefited from the distance in time, which added mystique to the plot. However, as the series inches closer to the present day, the lack of imagination becomes glaringly obvious.

Not even the talented cast can save the lackluster finale. Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Leslie Manville, who were once a central part of the series, now find themselves relegated to the sidelines with minimal dialogue. The repetitive cycle of struggling royals and changing public opinions becomes monotonous, making the episodes feel like a chore to watch.

While the closing moments may evoke some tears from dedicated viewers, the overall experience of the final season of “The Crown” is disappointing. It fails to capture the passion and intrigue that defined the earlier seasons. Instead, it settles for a predictable narrative that offers little excitement or innovation. As one of Netflix’s flagship series, “The Crown” falls short of its potential and leaves viewers longing for the show’s earlier glory days.