“The Crown” Returns to Its Roots: Exploring the Royal Family Beyond Diana

In the final episodes of “The Crown,” creator and writer Peter Morgan brings the focus back to the core of the series: the royal family and the woman behind the crown. After exploring the life and death of Princess Diana in the previous season, the show returns to its comfort zone.

While the scenes featuring Diana aboard yachts and in hotel suites may have intrigued viewers, they never quite captured the essence of Morgan’s storytelling. They felt like obligatory moments, rather than authentic and engaging narratives.

Season 6B of “The Crown” reestablishes itself within the confines of palaces, bedrooms, and country houses, where Morgan excels. The aging and decreasing relevance of the royal cadre are quietly acknowledged, as the family gathers in overstuffed living rooms, engaging in their domestic comedy.

The coming-of-age of Prince William takes center stage in these episodes, delving into the family drama between William, his father Charles, and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. While the storyline unfolds conventionally, the performances of the cast, including Dominic West as Charles, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, and Eve Best as Kate Middleton’s mother, bring these characters to life.

Morgan makes controversial choices that may not align with historical accuracy, such as suggesting that Carole Middleton pushed her daughter towards Prince William. Despite the historical liberties taken, these choices serve the actors well and provide compelling narratives.

Additionally, Morgan navigates the intricate relationships among the royals and their devotion to their roles with finesse. As the story concludes, there are moments of intelligence and emotion that exemplify Morgan’s storytelling prowess. Jonathan Pryce delivers a poignant portrayal of Prince Philip explaining William’s anger to Charles, while Imelda Staunton conveys Queen Elizabeth’s pulsating anger during a lecture from Prime Minister Tony Blair.

However, Morgan grapples with the challenge of giving Queen Elizabeth a satisfying ending, as he portrays her as a captive to duty and tradition. It is a struggle to find a conclusion that authentically represents the character within the confines of her role.

In a clever twist, Morgan brings back previous actresses Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, hinting at the cyclical nature of the monarchy. The final episodes of “The Crown” remind us that, beyond the drama surrounding Princess Diana, the core of the series lies in exploring the complexities of the royal family and the unwavering duty of the queen.