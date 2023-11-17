Discover Where to Stream Season 2 of The Crown Online

Are you eagerly anticipating the second season of the hit show The Crown? Don’t worry, we have all the details on where you can stream it. Created Peter Morgan, this season continues the captivating story that left fans on the edge of their seats.

In this new season, viewers are introduced to the escalating marital problems between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The discovery of a photo in his briefcase leads Queen Elizabeth to suspect Prince Philip of having an affair with a Russian Ballerina. Meanwhile, Princess Margaret finds herself embroiled in scandal as her scandalous photographs are leaked to the press. However, she ultimately finds love and marries the society photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, with the Queen’s approval.

One of the most shocking plotlines of the season is the revelation of The Marburg Files, which confirm Queen Elizabeth’s uncle, Edward VIII, to be a Nazi sympathizer. Additionally, the season features a memorable visit from President John F. Kennedy and the First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to Buckingham Palace, resulting in an interesting encounter with the Queen.

If you’re wondering where you can stream The Crown Season 2, look no further than Netflix. This popular streaming service offers the entire season for your viewing pleasure. Simply visit netflix.com/signup and choose a payment plan that suits you.

Netflix offers three different payment plans to cater to your needs. The cheapest option, at $6.99 per month, includes ads and allows you to watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, removes ads, allows you to download content on two devices, and offers the option to add one extra member to your account. If you’re looking for the ultimate streaming experience, the Premium Plan at $19.99 per month provides content in Ultra HD, allows downloads on six devices, and lets you add up to two extra members.

With its riveting storyline, talented cast, and streaming availability on Netflix, The Crown Season 2 is a must-watch for any fan of the series. Dive into the world of Buckingham Palace and experience the intriguing world of Queen Elizabeth II and the events that shaped Britain’s history in the 20th century.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I stream The Crown Season 2?

You can stream The Crown Season 2 on Netflix. Simply visit the Netflix website and sign up for an account to access the season.

2. How much does Netflix cost?

Netflix offers different payment plans to suit your preferences. The cheapest plan with ads costs $6.99 per month, the Standard plan without ads costs $15.49 per month, and the Premium plan with Ultra HD content and additional features costs $19.99 per month.

3. How many devices can I watch Netflix on?

The cheapest plan allows you to watch on two supported devices at a time, the Standard plan supports two devices with content downloads, and the Premium plan supports four devices at a time with the option to download on up to six devices.

4. What is The Crown about?

The Crown is a gripping series that delves into the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the political events that shaped Britain’s post-war destiny. It takes viewers behind the scenes of Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street, exploring the intrigues, love lives, and machinations of Britain’s 20th-century history.