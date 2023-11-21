The Crown Reigns Supreme as Season 6 Hits Number 1 on Netflix

The highly anticipated final season of the hit series, The Crown, has taken the world storm. Part 1 of Season 6 premiered on November 16, and in just a few days, it garnered an impressive 11.1 million views on Netflix. This remarkable achievement propelled The Crown to the top spot on the English-language TV charts for the week of November 13 to 19. Netflix reported that the new episodes not only claimed the number 1 spot in 44 countries but also secured a place in the Top 10 in 85 countries.

With the remaining episodes of Season 6 set to debut on December 14, it is highly likely that The Crown will maintain its position in the Top 10 until the end of the year. This final season promises to captivate audiences around the globe as it concludes the remarkable journey of the British royal family.

In other notable news, Matt Rife’s stand-up special, Natural Selection, secured second place in its debut week with an impressive 7.4 million views. Following closely behind was the limited series All The Light We Cannot See, which garnered an additional 5.7 million views and continued to make waves after its previous first-place rank. Netflix revealed that this World War II drama reached the Top 10 in a staggering 93 countries.

The TV charts were also enriched with unscripted content, including Escaping Twin Flames and the seventh season of Selling Sunset, providing diverse options for viewers.

On the film front, David Fincher’s The Killer maintained its dominance for the second consecutive week, becoming the most-watched title with a staggering 22.3 million views. This dark thriller has accumulated approximately 50 million views in just two weeks, solidifying its place as one of Netflix’s most popular films. Additionally, Best.Christmas.Ever! made a strong debut at number 2 with 16.3 million views, bringing holiday cheer to audiences worldwide.

Returning favorites also rejoined the ranks, including the romantic thriller Locked In (UK) in fourth place with 5.1 million views, Paw Patrol: The Movie in eighth place with 2.7 million views, and Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, in ninth place with 2.6 million views.

FAQ:

Q: Will The Crown be available on Netflix after the final season?

A: Yes, The Crown will remain available for streaming on Netflix even after the final season concludes.

Q: How many episodes are there in Season 6 of The Crown?

A: Season 6 of The Crown is divided into two parts, with each part containing an undisclosed number of episodes.

Q: Can I watch The Crown in countries other than the ones mentioned?

A: Yes, The Crown is available for streaming in numerous countries worldwide, beyond the 44 countries mentioned.

Q: Is The Crown based on true events?

A: Yes, The Crown is a historical drama that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, based on real-life events and characters.

Q: Are the episodes of The Crown released all at once or weekly?

A: The release pattern for The Crown varies. Some seasons have been released all at once, while others have followed a weekly release schedule.