The Crown Season 6 Concludes with a Surprising Twist

The highly anticipated finale of The Crown’s sixth season has arrived on Netflix, leaving fans in awe of the unexpected turn of events. Olivia Colman and Claire Foy have returned to reprise their roles as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Imelda Staunton in her final moments on the show.

Directed Stephen Daldry, the concluding episode unveils the Queen’s preparations for “Operation London Bridge,” which serves as the coded reference to her own death and funeral. However, what captivates viewers the most is Staunton’s monarch contemplating abdicating the throne. As she grapples with this decision, she begins to have haunting encounters with her younger self.

Colman and Foy make a reappearance, providing guidance to Queen Elizabeth II before the series concludes with a poignant image of the three Queens standing united under the arches of Westminster Abbey. This powerful scene includes a vision of the Queen’s coffin, an image that holds even greater significance following the real-life passing of Her Majesty last year at the age of 96.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, The Crown’s executive producer, Andy Harries, expressed his admiration for the finale titled “Sleep, Dearie Sleep.” He described it as a beautiful and emotional homage to the monarch and praised its grand and sweeping nature. Harries believes that this episode is one of the standout works of the entire series, a testament to the remarkable craftsmanship behind the show.

Imelda Staunton shared her own emotional experience while filming the funeral scenes of Queen Elizabeth. Being on set the day after the Queen’s real-life funeral was a strange and disorienting experience for the cast and crew. The somber atmosphere affected them deeply, as they grappled with portraying such significant historical moments.

The Crown’s Season 6 finale leaves audiences captivated and reflective, as it delves into the complexities of the monarchy and the impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule. It is a fitting conclusion to a series that has continuously captivated viewers and solidified its place as one of Netflix’s most impressive offerings.