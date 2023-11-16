Netflix’s The Crown Season 6 Receives Mixed Reviews Amidst Historical Inaccuracy Criticism

The highly anticipated final series of Netflix’s hit show, The Crown, is set to premiere on Thursday. Season 6 will delve into the events of the late 1990s, notably Princess Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed and the tragic circumstances leading up to her death. While fans eagerly await the new episodes, the show has been met with criticism for its historical inaccuracies.

Renowned royal historian Kelly Swaby expressed her disappointment, stating, “As a historian, it sometimes makes me want to cry.” Viewers hold high expectations for the show due to its exceptional production quality, but these expectations are not always met. Netflix has defended the series, stating that it has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.

The final season of The Crown is divided into two parts, with the first four episodes releasing on Thursday. The remaining six episodes are scheduled for release on December 14. The screenplay is once again crafted Peter Morgan, the creator of the immensely popular show that has been captivating audiences since 2016.

The new season commences with the separation of Diana and Prince Charles, played Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively. Diana spends her summer aboard a yacht in the south of France owned Dodi’s father, while Prince Charles finds solace in Balmoral. Subsequent episodes explore the media frenzy surrounding Diana and Dodi’s relationship, culminating in the tragic car crash in Paris.

The series aims to portray the immediate aftermath of the accident, including the reactions and responses of the Queen and Dodi’s father, Mohamed Al Fayed. Prince William’s attempts to adjust to life at Eton following his mother’s death will also be depicted. The producers assured viewers that sensitivity was prioritized when tackling this subject matter.

Imelda Staunton will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II, joined Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh. The second half of the final season will encompass notable events such as the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding, and the courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton while at the University of St Andrews.

While the show undoubtedly takes some artistic liberties in its portrayal of sensitive events, it is important to bear in mind that the individuals affected these events are still alive. The Crown must navigate through these narratives with caution. The season will see new actors in the roles of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton, adding fresh perspectives to the story.

FAQs

1. Is The Crown based on true events?

Yes, The Crown is a historical drama that tells the story of the British royal family and is based on real events. However, some elements of the show are fictionalized or dramatized for storytelling purposes.

2. Are the actors in The Crown the same as in previous seasons?

The cast of The Crown has changed over the seasons as the story progresses through different time periods. In Season 6, Imelda Staunton will portray Queen Elizabeth II, succeeding Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role.

3. Will Season 6 cover Princess Diana’s death?

Yes, Season 6 of The Crown will explore the events leading up to and following Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997. The production team has taken care to approach this topic with sensitivity.