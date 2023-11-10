Netflix Expands its Growth Strategy Beyond Original Content

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, has received an optimistic outlook from analysts as it continues to make significant strides in its growth strategy. The analysts at JPMorgan recently raised their share price target for the company, highlighting their encouragement over Netflix’s recent releases, such as the highly anticipated final season of “The Crown” and a prequel to the hit series “Money Heist.”

The analysts also pointed out that Netflix’s innovative approach of charging customers in certain countries for extra member slots on their accounts has resulted in two consecutive quarters of impressive subscriber growth. This strategy, known as “Paid Sharing,” not only boosts the number of users but also creates a pool of individuals who may not subscribe immediately but are already familiar with the service. This familiarity may lead them to rejoin Netflix later, especially during peak seasons or when compelling content becomes available.

Looking ahead, the analysts anticipate that Netflix’s focus will shift towards expanding its ad-supported subscription plans. Currently, the “ad tier” has garnered 15 million global monthly active users, accounting for approximately 30% of all new sign-ups in markets where this option is available. However, the analysts note that advertising growth has been slower than expected, prompting Netflix to prioritize the expansion of this segment.

To enhance returns from the ad tier, JPMorgan suggests various strategies that Netflix may adopt. These include potential price increases for existing subscribers on basic plans or increased marketing efforts to attract more users to this lower-priced option.

While Netflix continues to dominate the streaming industry with its vast library of original content, the company’s expansion into ad-supported subscription plans showcases its commitment to diversifying revenue streams. By exploring innovative approaches and capitalizing on existing user bases, Netflix remains at the forefront of the streaming revolution.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “Paid Sharing”?

“Paid Sharing” is a strategy employed Netflix where customers in certain countries are charged for additional member slots on their accounts. This approach helps boost the number of users and creates a pool of individuals who may eventually convert to paid subscribers.

What is the “ad tier” on Netflix?

The “ad tier” on Netflix refers to the ad-supported subscription plans offered the platform. Users who choose this option can access Netflix at a lower price but will encounter advertisements during their viewing experience.

How does Netflix plan to grow its ad-supported subscription plans?

Netflix aims to expand its ad-supported subscription plans exploring strategies such as price hikes for existing subscribers on basic plans and increased marketing efforts to attract more users to this lower-priced option.