Netflix’s Potential for Growth Lies in Ad-Supported Plans

In a recent note to investors, analysts at JPMorgan raised their share price target for Netflix to $510, citing optimism in the streaming giant’s strategy and recent releases. The analysts highlighted Netflix’s success in implementing a new approach, charging customers in select countries for extra member slots on their accounts. This shift has played a significant role in two consecutive quarters of strong subscriber growth for the company.

The analysts anticipate that the benefits of this strategy will persist for several quarters, as it creates a pool of users who are familiar with the service. These users may not convert immediately, but they are likely to return over time due to factors such as favorable seasonality and compelling content.

Looking ahead, JPMorgan predicts that Netflix’s next focus will be to expand its ad-supported subscription plans, referred to as the “ad tier.” Currently, this option is chosen about 30% of new sign-ups, with approximately 15 million global monthly active users.

However, the analysts emphasized that Netflix’s advertising segment is growing at a slower pace than expected. Consequently, growing this segment has become a top priority for the company. To achieve this, Netflix may consider various strategies, including price hikes for existing subscribers on its basic plans or increased marketing efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an ad-supported subscription plan?

An ad-supported subscription plan is a pricing option offered Netflix that allows users to access the service at a lower price in exchange for viewing advertisements during their streaming experience.

Why is Netflix focusing on ad-supported plans?

Netflix sees potential for growth and increased revenue in ad-supported plans. By expanding this segment of their business, they aim to attract more subscribers who are willing to accept advertisements in exchange for a lower subscription cost.

How does Netflix’s strategy of charging for extra member slots contribute to growth?

By charging customers a fee for additional member slots on their accounts, Netflix not only generates additional revenue but also increases the likelihood of these users reconnecting with the service in the future. This strategy taps into customer familiarity and provides an opportunity for returning subscribers when compelling content or favorable conditions arise.

What strategies might Netflix employ to enhance returns from the ad tier?

Netflix could explore various strategies to improve the performance of their ad-supported plans. This could include raising prices for existing subscribers on basic plans or implementing more robust marketing campaigns to attract new users to the ad tier.