“The Crown” Season 6: A Teaser for the Final Season

The beloved and highly acclaimed series, “The Crown,” is gearing up for its sixth and final season. However, this final season will be divided into two parts, with both parts set to be released this fall on Netflix.

“The Crown” is known for its unique approach of changing the cast every few seasons in order to accurately portray the aging process of each member of the British royal family. The new teaser for Season 6 showcases this transition highlighting the trio of actresses who have played the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II.

While the exact timeline that Season 6 will cover remains unknown, it is expected that the series will bring us closer to the present day. Speculations suggest that it might even include a mention of Queen Elizabeth II’s death earlier this year.

The cast of Season 6 includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana of Wales, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

The official summary for Season 6 reveals that it will cover events from 1997 to 2005. Part 1, consisting of the first four episodes, will delve into the blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, which ultimately leads to a tragic car journey. Part 2, spanning six episodes, will explore Prince William’s attempt to readjust to life at Eton after the death of his mother, as well as the challenges faced the monarchy amid changing public opinion.

Season 6 is set to debut on November 16 with Part 1, followed the release of Part 2 on December 14.

Sources: The Crown