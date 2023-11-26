The Crown Season 6: A New Chapter Begins

The highly acclaimed Netflix drama, The Crown, is set to conclude with its sixth season. Since its debut in 2016, the series has captivated audiences with its fictionalized depiction of the British Monarchy, tracing the lineage of the royal family from Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne. However, this final chapter of The Crown takes a departure from tradition.

Netflix has announced that the sixth season will be split into two parts, providing a unique twist for viewers. The first four episodes of season 6 are currently available to stream, delving into the intricate relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed until their tragic car crash in Paris in 1997. Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the late princess, shared her experience filming these challenging moments, describing it as “heavy and very manic.” In a press release, she emphasized the importance of telling this part of the story, despite its emotional intensity.

As for the remaining episodes, fans will have to wait until December 14 to witness the series’ grand finale. The focus will shift from Princess Diana to a grieving Prince William, as he navigates his college years at the prestigious University of St. Andrews. It is during this period that he meets his future wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The release schedule for the remaining episodes is as follows:

– Episode 5: Airs December 14, 2023

– Episode 6: Airs December 14, 2023

– Episode 7: Airs December 14, 2023

– Episode 8: Airs December 14, 2023

– Episode 9: Airs December 14, 2023

– Episode 10 (series finale): Airs December 14, 2023

Spanning the years 1997 to 2005, the final season of The Crown features an exceptional cast. Elizabeth Debicki reprises her role as Lady Diana, while Imelda Staunton portrays Queen Elizabeth, Dominic West plays Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce portrays Prince Philip, Lesley Manville embodies Princess Margaret, and Khalid Abdalla takes on the role of Dodi Al Fayed. In part one of season six, Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards play the young Princes William and Harry respectively. In part two, they will be replaced Ed McVey and Luther Ford, and Meg Bellamy joins the cast as a young Kate Middleton.

As The Crown reaches its final season, fans can expect a captivating exploration of historical events and the personal lives of the royal family. The coronation may be coming to an end, but the legacy of The Crown will undoubtedly endure for years to come.

