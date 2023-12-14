The Crown: A Final Reflection on Legacy and Silence

In the last season of “The Crown,” the absence of Princess Diana looms large, leaving a void that cannot be filled. The monumental impact of her presence, which dominated the series for its latter half, is keenly felt as the show nears its conclusion. The colors seem muted, the volume dimmed, as the audience mourns the loss of her charisma. The mood is befitting of the post-Diana era but falls short as an ideal ending for a project of such grand ambition.

Peter Morgan, the creator of “The Crown,” chose not to depict the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, constraining himself to milestones that lack the scandalous allure or premature grief of major events. The show focuses on the courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton during their university days in Scotland, the death of Princess Margaret, and the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. While these events hold their own significance, they pale in comparison to Diana’s enduring presence in the zeitgeist.

Dividing the season into two parts, the first revolved around Princess Diana and spanned a mere eight weeks, while the second zips ahead through a decade of events, encompassing the turn of the millennium and Charles’ wedding. This compressed timeline limits the development of characters like William and Harry, who are meant to become the protagonists of a new generation. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough room to fully explore their stories, leading to vague allusions and gaps in their portrayal.

Despite this, “The Crown” returns the focus to Queen Elizabeth, allowing her to reclaim the spotlight after several seasons of marginalization. As the series concludes, it revisits conservative themes and emphasizes the importance of tradition and pageantry. Elizabeth’s defense of the status quo against reformers like Tony Blair highlights the show’s commitment to conveying the sincerity of her perspective, even if it may seem ridiculous at times.

In the final episode, the series contemplates mortality and legacy, providing Elizabeth with the last word. Regardless of one’s stance on monarchy, the finale of “The Crown” offers a compelling argument for the significance of ritual, stasis, and the enduring power of tradition. The show remains true to its core values, emphasizing consistency, duty, and stoicism throughout its tenure.

All six episodes of “The Crown” Season 6 Part 2 can now be streamed on Netflix, marking the end of an era, a reflection on a captivating journey through time and history.