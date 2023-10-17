Netflix’s The Crown Teases Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed Storyline in Season 6

Netflix has released a series of images teasing the storyline of Princess Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed in the upcoming sixth season of their show The Crown. The season will focus on the events of the late 1990s, including the last days of Princess Diana’s life. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana, described it as a “unique challenge” to portray her final weeks.

Season six will be split into two parts, with the first four episodes released on November 16. The series, created Peter Morgan, will continue to depict real-life events with fictional conversations between characters. Producers have assured that they will handle the sensitive subject of Diana’s death with care.

In the images released, Diana is seen in a car with Dodi, both of whom tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Other scenes from season six include moments on a yacht belonging to Dodi’s father, Mohamed Al Fayed, played Salim Daw.

The role of Prince Charles will once again be portrayed Dominic West, with Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards playing his sons William and Harry in the first half of the season. Imelda Staunton will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II, and the season will also feature the courtship of William and Kate as well as the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Throughout its run, The Crown has faced criticism for its portrayal of historical events. Netflix has defended the series, stating that it is a fictional dramatization based on historical events. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix soon.

