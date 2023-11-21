The Crown Auction: Own a Piece of TV History

Nearly 450 props, set pieces, and costumes from the beloved Netflix series “The Crown” are set to go under the hammer in February, offering fans and collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of television history. The highly anticipated Crown Auction, organized Bonhams, will feature an impressive array of items meticulously crafted master artisans and renowned costume designers.

From January 11, 2024, the Crown Auction exhibition will open its doors, showcasing the iconic artifacts that helped bring the show to life. The live auction, featuring around 150 lots, will take place in London on February 7, while an online auction will run from January 30 to February 8, providing global access to bidders.

While fans may be bidding farewell to the beloved characters and storylines of “The Crown,” the auction presents a unique opportunity to bring elements of the show into their own homes. Among the standout items up for grabs are the replica façade of Number 10 Downing Street, complete with the front door, and the exquisite replica wrought-iron gates of Buckingham Palace.

One of the most coveted pieces is the ensemble worn Claire Foy in Season 1, Episode 5, as she portrayed a young Queen Elizabeth II. The ordaining dress, Imperial Mantle, and red Coronation robe are expected to fetch a significant price.

Other notable items include a reproduction of the Gold State Coach, a symbol of royal elegance, as well as a replica of St. Edward’s Chair, which has played a vital role in British coronations throughout history. Additionally, fans of Princess Diana will have the chance to own her iconic black, off-the-shoulder “revenge dress.”

Beyond the allure of owning these extraordinary pieces of television history, the Crown Auction serves a greater purpose. Proceeds from the live auction will be used to establish the Left Bank Pictures – The Crown Scholarship program at the esteemed National Film and Television School in the U.K. This scholarship will provide vital support to future talents in the industry, ensuring that the legacy of “The Crown” continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers.

Don’t miss your chance to own a precious memento from “The Crown” and play a part in shaping the future of the industry. Join the Crown Auction and capture the magic of this groundbreaking series.

