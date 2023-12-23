Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: A Polarizing Spectacle or a Hidden Gem?

Streaming giant Netflix recently released director Zack Snyder’s latest space adventure film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The critics, who had early access to the movie, weren’t particularly impressed, giving it a dismal 23% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. They criticized the film for being a mishmash of Star Wars and The Magnificent Seven, and for relying too heavily on slow-motion sequences. In fact, one critic went so far as to call it a “mockbuster.”

However, as soon as the movie landed on Netflix and the audience reviews started pouring in, a different narrative emerged. Verified audience members on Rotten Tomatoes rebuffed the critics’ opinions, urging others to watch the film for themselves. They praised the well-shot scenes, engaging action, and expressed eagerness to know what happens next. Many commended Zack Snyder’s signature visual storytelling.

Let’s be clear – Rebel Moon is not a masterpiece any means. It falls into the same category as the Star Wars franchise it draws inspiration from – entertaining but not groundbreaking. Spectacle is at the forefront of the film, from intricate fight scenes to the SS officer-esque uniforms of the antagonists. It even features a cantina scene reminiscent of Star Wars, albeit without the trademark campiness.

Personally, I find the more serious tone of Rebel Moon appealing – a Star Wars for grownups, if you will. However, Zack Snyder seems to provoke a unique level of ire among critics. Perhaps they resent his status as a populist filmmaker who prioritizes spectacle over critical acclaim. One critic bemoaned the lack of visible blood during a fight scene, going as far as to nitpick minute details.

The significantly divergent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (73% at the time of writing) compared to the critics’ rating is telling. If you enjoyed Snyder’s previous Netflix films like Extraction 2 and Army of Thieves, it’s likely you’ll find Rebel Moon enjoyable as well. On the other hand, if those films didn’t resonate with you, this one probably won’t either. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that.