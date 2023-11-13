New Threat to Coral Reefs: Spreading Harmful Algal Crusts

Coral reefs, already facing significant threats as one of the most endangered ecosystems on Earth, are now encountering a deadly adversary that has remained unnoticed most divers and scientists. Recently discovered harmful algal crusts, known as PACs (peyssonnelid algal crusts), have been silently spreading across shallow tropical reefs for decades, causing severe damage to coral communities.

These PACs have been found to cover extensive areas of reefs in the Caribbean and Indo-Pacific regions. Shockingly, they can obscure up to 64 percent of the seafloor in shallow waters, as observed in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. Despite numerous surveys conducted over the years, these algae, characterized their difficult identification and frequent misclassification, have gone unnoticed researchers and divers alike.

PACs resemble brittle carpets with wart-like protrusions, exhibiting a range of colors from golden to red and black. Due to their appearance and resemblance to other types of algae, they are easily mistaken for non-living components of the underwater ecosystem. Moreover, the designation “PAC” is relatively new, encompassing various species of red algae that form crusts and belong to the order Peyssonneliales.

These algal crusts have proven to be far more common and ecologically influential than previously recognized. After a destructive event such as a hurricane, PACs proliferate rapidly, creating a thick coating on the seafloor that hinders coral larvae from settling and establishing new colonies. Additionally, they disrupt the delicate balance of algae and bacterial species that support healthy coral growth. The hypothesis is that PACs produce antibiotics that specifically target and eliminate coral symbiotic bacteria, making it challenging for larvae to find suitable settlement sites.

The increasing threat posed PACs is exacerbated climate change, as they thrive in warmer and more acidic waters. With their hard and crusty texture, PACs are difficult for most grazers to consume, leaving them virtually predator-free. Regrettably, their only known grazer, the long-spined sea urchin Diadema antillarum, is also declining rapidly in tropical seas.

To address this pressing issue, coral biologists Bryan Wilson and Tom Schils aim to develop molecular diagnostic tools to identify PACs accurately. However, in the meantime, they urge fellow researchers and divers to familiarize themselves with the appearance and impact of PACs to recognize their presence in coral reef ecosystems. It is crucial to bring awareness to the threat posed these algal crusts, as they are likely to thrive in the future’s warmer and more acidic oceans. Only through proactive measures and extensive research can we protect coral reefs from the emerging danger of spreading harmful algal crusts.

