TikTok Phenomenon: Wes Anderson Style Takes the Platform Storm

The TikTok community witnessed a remarkable trend in 2023 that took the platform storm. Videos crafted in the symmetrical and pastel-colored style of acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson quickly became a sensation, ranking as the No. 2 trend in both the U.S. and worldwide. TikToker Ava Williams, the creator of the trend’s first video, expressed her astonishment at the overwhelming response.

Williams, a talented photographer based in New York City, initially shared a video featuring a train ride set to a track from Anderson’s film “The French Dispatch” in April. The video caught viewers’ attention, accumulating over 14 million views. Soon enough, other creators joined in, capturing their daily lives in the distinctive aesthetic of Anderson’s visual compositions.

The trend offered Williams incredible opportunities that she never anticipated. She had the privilege of visiting London and experiencing the premiere of “Asteroid City” alongside her brother. Appreciating her good fortune, Williams confessed that the trend allowed her to engage in experiences she would have likely missed otherwise.

Interestingly, this trend transcended boundaries and resonated with TikTokers worldwide. Valeria Shashenok, a writer and TikToker from Ukraine, created a powerful video showcasing the destruction of her home amid the ongoing war. This particular video left a profound impact on Williams, as it underscored the far-reaching nature of the trend and the unexpected connections it fostered.

Despite Anderson’s hesitation to embrace this “imitation” of his style on TikTok, Williams expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunities his work brought her. She wholeheartedly credited the TikTok community for making the trend what it ultimately became.

To be named the second most popular trend of 2023 left Williams elated beyond words. She reflected on the trend’s essence, emphasizing the notion of connecting with others through unlikely means and embracing creativity with the resources available. A true testament to the power of art and community, the Wes Anderson-inspired TikTok trend left an indelible mark on the platform’s vibrant culture.