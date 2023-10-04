Haunted Chocolatier: New Screenshots Give Fans a Glimpse into the Upcoming Game

The creator of the beloved farming simulation game Stardew Valley, Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, has recently shared some exciting screenshots of their highly anticipated new game, Haunted Chocolatier. The images provide fans with a closer look at the game, showcasing its unique art style and intriguing gameplay.

Haunted Chocolatier, as the name suggests, revolves around the world of chocolate-making, but with a haunted twist. The screenshots reveal dark and mysterious old buildings, hinting at the spooky atmosphere players can expect in the game. Despite the creepy setting, Haunted Chocolatier manages to maintain the cozy vibes that fans have come to love from Barone’s previous work.

One of the screenshots offers a glimpse at the gameplay, featuring a small plant character holding a stick with a number ‘5’ displayed above its head. This suggests that combat will play a significant role in Haunted Chocolatier, setting it apart from Stardew Valley, which focused more on farming and relationships.

This isn’t the first time Barone has shared teasers of Haunted Chocolatier. Prior to these screenshots, a month ago, the developer released an enigmatic image featuring an elderly, wizard-like gentleman sleeping in a bed surrounded books. While the connection between this character and Stardew Valley’s grandpa is unclear, it hints at the depth and charm players can expect from Haunted Chocolatier.

Alongside Haunted Chocolatier, Barone has also been giving updates on Stardew Valley’s highly anticipated 1.6 update. Fans can look forward to a significant expansion of the game, promising new features and content that exceed expectations.

