Pixel Pals: A Lucrative Widget App for Language Learning and More

Pixel Pals, a widget-focused app created Christian Selig, offers a range of clever widgets for iPhone users. Since shutting down his previous app, Apollo for Reddit, Selig has poured his energy into Pixel Pals and it has proven to be a lucrative venture. The app was initially launched as a feature in Apollo to have fun with the Dynamic Island feature, which allowed little pixelated animals to hang out on your Dynamic Island while browsing Reddit. However, Selig quickly expanded Pixel Pals and turned it into its own standalone app in October 2022.

One of the exciting features of Pixel Pals is Language Pal, a language-learning widget that recently launched for free. With Language Pal, users can practice vocabulary in 10 different languages through a guessing game widget right on their home screen. This widget adds a playful way for language enthusiasts to improve their skills.

In addition to Language Pal, Pixel Pals offers a range of other widgets, including traditional options like calendars, clocks, and battery percentages. Users can also enjoy a Tamagotchi-like virtual pet game where they can take care of cute pixel animals. The app even includes a full version of the popular game 2048 as a widget. Selig has plans to release more widgets, including a trivia widget called “Trivia Pal” October 27th.

Pixel Pals is free to download and offers a vast majority of its features without any cost. However, users have the option to make in-app purchases, such as buying virtual food for their pixel friends. There is also a premium subscription available for $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year, granting access to additional pixel animals and other features.

Pixel Pals has been a resounding success for Selig, even before the shutdown of Apollo. Selig expects the app’s annual recurring revenue to exceed $1 million the end of the year. The app’s popularity and revenue have continued to grow as Selig devotes more time to its development. Those interested can download Pixel Pals from the App Store and explore its wide range of charming and functional widgets.

Source: Jay Peters, The Verge (source article has been modified)