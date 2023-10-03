Forest Baking: Delicious Treats Cooked Over an Open Fire

Forest-baking TikToks have taken the internet storm, revealing how with a few camping tools and a crackling fire, you can create a wide variety of baked goods. One TikTok creator, @thenikosknifee, demonstrated the divine art of forest baking making a delectable chocolate-filled pastry surrounded nature.

Beginning with a homemade puff pastry, @thenikosknifee combined flour, eggs, and other ingredients in a wooden bowl. They then laminated the dough incorporating butter, layering, and rolling it out multiple times. The final result was individual pastries filled with melted chocolate and fresh fruit, baked in cast iron skillets over an open fire. The pastries emerged from the fire golden brown and delightfully flaky, making for the perfect warm dessert after a satisfying campfire dinner.

But forest baking doesn’t stop at pastries. TikTok creators @menwiththepot and @bushcraft_staywild demonstrated that you can also bake bread over an open fire. @menwiththepot made a mouthwatering loaf stuffed with savory cheese and bacon, complete with a garlicky dipping sauce. Meanwhile, @bushcraft_staywild opted for a more traditional approach, baking a simple, yet equally tantalizing, loaf of white bread.

Forest baking opens up a whole new world of culinary possibilities, allowing nature enthusiasts and campers to enjoy freshly baked treats in the great outdoors. So, the next time you embark on a camping trip, don’t forget to pack your camping tools and unleash your creativity with forest baking.

Sources:

– “Divine Chocolate-Filled Pastries Cooked Over Fire” @thenikosknifee

– “Savory Cheese and Bacon-Stuffed Bread Loaf” @menwiththepot

– “Simple and Delicious White Bread” @bushcraft_staywild