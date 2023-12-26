Jelly Roll Set to Kick off 2024 with Memorable New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performance

Jelly Roll, the popular artist known for his unique blend of rap and country, is gearing up for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. Taking to social media, he excitedly announced his upcoming performance on the iconic Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Set to take place on December 31, this much-anticipated event will mark the beginning of a brand-new year with a bang.

With the countdown to 2024 officially underway, Jelly Roll’s fans can look forward to his electrifying performance on the highly watched television show. Accompanied singer/songwriter Jessie Murph, the duo is expected to deliver an unforgettable rendition of their hit collaboration, “Wild Ones,” as the clock strikes midnight.

As one of the many prominent artists scheduled to perform, Jelly Roll will join the ranks of other music industry heavyweights, including Green Day, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. The show, hosted Ryan Seacrest in New York for the 19th consecutive year, will feature multiple stages across different locations.

In Times Square, the heart of the celebrations, Jelly Roll and his fellow artists will captivate audiences with their show-stopping performances. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Aqua, Ludacris, and Thirty Seconds to Mars, among others, will command the stage, entertaining fans with an array of hit songs.

To ensure that fans around the world can partake in the excitement, the event will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Additionally, there will be international stages, with K-pop sensation NewJeans performing in South Korea and Queen Ivy thrilling viewers from Puerto Rico.

As the year comes to an end, Jelly Roll’s upcoming New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance promises to be a fitting celebration to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the possibilities that 2024 holds. So mark your calendars and get ready to ring in the new year with a night full of music, energy, and unforgettable memories.