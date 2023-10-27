A Fresh Approach: Maximizing Efficiency in Yard Maintenance

When it comes to the order in which landscaping tasks should be performed, opinions among professionals vary. @mowtime_teeham, a seasoned landscape professional, offers a different perspective. Instead of following the conventional practice of trimming and edging first, he advocates for mowing as the initial step to minimize overall yard maintenance time.

Mowing first allows @mowtime_teeham to maneuver more efficiently around various elements in the yard, such as trees and the house itself. By cutting the grass to a closer length, he reduces the need for extensive trimming, which he believes can be a significantly time-consuming process.

However, he acknowledges that there are exceptions to this approach. In cases where yards are overgrown, @mowtime_teeham advises executing trimming and edging tasks before mowing. This ensures a neater and more manageable yard before moving on to the mowing stage.

@TheLawnDad and Team Edge First, on the other hand, recommend an alternative approach. Their suggestion involves mowing first and later blowing the trimmings into the yard, where they can be further cut up during the mowing process.

While opinions may differ, the fundamental fact remains: mowing first can streamline yard maintenance. By adopting this strategy, homeowners can potentially minimize the time and effort spent on caring for their yards.

