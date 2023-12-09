Social Media’s Impact on Global Events: From Arab Spring to Elections

In December 2010, Mohamed Bouazizi’s act of self-immolation in Tunisia sparked a wave of protests that became the catalyst for the Arab Spring. These uprisings, fueled deep-rooted discontent and a desire for change, spread across North Africa and the Middle East, leading to the overthrow of dictators, civil wars, and political upheaval.

One undeniable factor in the spread of these protests was the role of social media. Activists used platforms like Facebook and Twitter to document and share evidence of the protests, garnering support from around the world. The hashtag #ArabSpring became a symbol of the movement’s global reach.

However, as social media platforms presented themselves as vehicles for political activism, other forces were seizing the same platforms for their own agenda. Terror groups like ISIS utilized social media to spread propaganda and recruit members, taking advantage of power vacuums created the instability in the region.

This contradiction exemplifies the dual role of social media as a conduit for both good and evil. While it played a significant role in mobilizing the Arab Spring, it also enabled the rapid rise of terror groups like ISIS.

Fast forward to the present day, and we find another arena where social media’s impact is felt strongly: elections. With an estimated 2.1 billion people set to vote in “fair and free” elections worldwide in the next 30 months, the influence of social media has the potential to shape outcomes.

The 2016 US presidential election served as a wake-up call, exposing how external actors like Russia exploited social media ads and bots to manipulate political conversations, spread disinformation, and increase polarization. The outcome of the election was affected this interference, and it set a precedent for the use of social media as a weapon in undermining democratic processes.

Social media’s divisive role has since been evident in events like Brexit, the global pandemic, and even the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The power of these platforms to shape narratives and sway public opinion cannot be underestimated.

As Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), involves himself in various geopolitical narratives, it highlights the influence that powerful social media figures can have on important domestic issues. It raises concerns about the soft and hard power that these platforms wield over our lives, both on a micro and macro level.

With social media companies like Facebook and Meta employing thousands of people and holding significant influence, it becomes increasingly important to address the impact and potential abuses of these platforms in shaping global events and democratic processes.