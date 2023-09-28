The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: How to Watch and Stream it on HBO Max

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, directed Michael Chaves, is the seventh installment in the Conjuring universe. Set in 1981, the movie follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they try to find evidence of a demonic possession that a young man claims as a defense for a murder trial. This is the first time in American judicial history that demonic possession is used as a defense.

The movie, produced James Wan and Peter Safran, was released on June 4, 2021. The screenplay was written David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson portray the roles of Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren, respectively. The cast also includes Ruairi O’Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel, and John Noble as Kastner.

For those who want to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, it is available for streaming on HBO Max. HBO Max recently changed its name to Max, offering better services to its users. To watch the movie on Max, follow these steps:

1. Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe.

2. Click on ‘Sign Up Now.’

3. Choose a plan:

– $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

– $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

– $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free)

4. Enter your personal information and password.

5. Select ‘Create Account.’

Max with Ads provides streaming library services at Full HD resolution and allows streaming on up to two supported devices simultaneously. Max Ad-Free removes commercials, allows streaming on two devices at once at Full HD, and offers 30 downloads for offline viewing. Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows streaming on four devices at once in 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and 100 downloads.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It offers an intriguing storyline, delving into the Warrens’ investigation of a sensational demonic possession case. It is a must-watch for fans of the Conjuring universe and horror enthusiasts alike.

