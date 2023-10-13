Watch and Stream The Conference (2023) on Netflix

The Conference (2023) is a Swedish comedy slasher film based on the book of the same name Mats Strandberg. The plot revolves around a teambuilding conference attended municipal employees that takes a dark turn when accusations of corruption surface and a mysterious stranger starts murdering the participants one one.

If you’re interested in watching The Conference, it is available for streaming on Netflix. To access the movie, you can sign up for a Netflix account through their app or website. Netflix offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content, and you have the flexibility to change or cancel your subscription at any time.

To watch The Conference on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options available, which include a standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, and a premium plan for $19.99 per month.

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create your Netflix account.

4. Enter your preferred payment method to complete the signup process.

The cheapest Netflix plan with ads provides access to most of their movies and TV shows, with ads shown before or during the content. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The standard plan without ads offers the same benefits as the cheaper plan but is completely ad-free. It also allows you to download content on two supported devices and add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The premium plan offers all the features of the standard plan but allows for four supported devices at a time and displays content in Ultra HD. You can download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of The Conference (2023) is as follows: “A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The streaming information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

