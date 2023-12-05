The Dangers of Selective Social Media Censorship

Summary: The arbitrary and selective censorship of social media accounts discussing psychedelics and cannabis poses significant risks to public discourse and the livelihoods of small businesses and creators. Platforms like Instagram and Twitter often deplatform individuals and companies that share information about these substances, while mainstream outlets like CNN and National Geographic continue to cover them extensively. This inconsistent approach to regulation and education leads to a fragmented cultural dialogue and warps public perception. Furthermore, while social media platforms crack down on these discussions, anonymous accounts advertising illicit substances thrive without consequences. The conflicting attitudes towards psychedelics and drugs contribute to societal cognitive dissonance and hinder informed and nuanced discourse. To evade censorship, many individuals resort to creative spelling, emojis, and other tactics that infantilize the conversation. Consequently, those who prioritize accurate language and informative content risk being banned from platforms they have cultivated for years. The impact of these deplatforming actions is far-reaching, damaging both the empowered public discourse and the opportunities available to small businesses and creators. It is crucial to address the dangers of arbitrary censorship and establish coherent regulations and education surrounding psychedelics and cannabis to foster a more informed and open cultural dialogue.