IRL Co-founders File Lawsuit Against Investors, Alleging Misrepresentation of Bot Issue

In a surprising turn of events, the co-founders of the once-promising Gen Z-messaging app IRL have filed a lawsuit against their investors, accusing them of lying about the prevalence of bots on the platform. The lawsuit, filed Abraham Shafi, Genrikh Khachatryan, and Krutal Desai, alleges that the investors intentionally misrepresented the extent of the bot problem to avoid being held personally responsible for the company’s downfall.

The saga began when a report The Information raised doubts about IRL’s user growth claims. Subsequently, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched investigations into the company, including a personal subpoena for CEO Abraham Shafi. Shafi provided extensive testimony to the SEC last year and claims to have assisted in preparing presentations for the regulator.

By April of this year, Shafi had resigned as CEO. In August, SoftBank, one of IRL’s investors, sued Shafi and his relatives for alleged fraud, accusing them of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to deceive investors. According to the lawsuit, the company had used proxy services to deploy bots and inflate its user base.

Now, the tables have turned, as Shafi and his fellow co-founders assert that independent analyses, authentication data from Google, and research conducted IRL’s investors during the due diligence process disproved the bot-related allegations. They also try to discredit a report commissioned the investors regarding the bot issue.

In response, an IRL spokesperson defended the investors and the accuracy of their investigation, maintaining that 95% of IRL’s active users were indeed automated or bots. They attribute the significant drop in daily active users after Shafi’s departure to reasons other than an outage.