Investors Accused of Misleading Claims in Lawsuit Over Bot Scandal

In a shocking turn of events, the cofounders and former president of the Gen Z-messaging app IRL have filed a lawsuit against the company’s investors and board members. The lawsuit alleges that the investors, including SoftBank, Floodgate, and Goodwater Capital, lied about the prevalence of bots on the platform. The founders claim that the investors did so to avoid personal blame for the company’s downfall.

IRL, once valued at $1.2 billion, faced a string of investigations and lawsuits before ultimately shutting down in June. It was revealed that a significant portion of its user base consisted of bots. This revelation led to the unraveling of the company and a loss of trust in its leadership.

The lawsuit filed the cofounders and former president alleges that an independent technology consulting firm’s analysis, Google authentication data, and research from IRL’s investors during the due diligence process all disprove the “bot-related allegations.”

Furthermore, the founders argue that most of the platform’s users left IRL after alleged outages that occurred following the CEO’s departure. They believe that these events, along with the investors’ misleading claims about bots, contributed to the company’s demise.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for IRL and its investors maintained the accuracy of the board-led investigation, which concluded that 95% of the platform’s active users were bots. The spokesperson also cited evidence of the CEO’s misappropriation of company funds and interference with the investigation as reasons for the company’s unsustainable prospects.

It remains to be seen how this lawsuit will unfold and what impacts it will have on the investors and board members involved. However, it serves as a reminder of the challenges faced startups in maintaining transparency and trust in the fast-paced world of tech entrepreneurship.

