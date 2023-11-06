The Circle Moves to Atlanta: A New Chapter for Netflix’s Hit Reality Show

Netflix’s popular reality show, The Circle, is embarking on a new journey as it moves from its original filming location in Manchester to the bustling city of Atlanta. With the recent double series recommission, Seasons 6 and 7 were shot in Atlanta, with the former set to premiere in the upcoming spring.

In this social media-style format created Studio Lambert, contestants move into separate apartments within a shared building. Cut off from the outside world and prohibited from face-to-face communication, they rely on a unique social media app to interact with one another. This virtual platform allows them to curate and present themselves in any persona they desire. Periodically, the participants are subject to ratings from their peers, leading to the elimination of those with the lowest scores.

Following the conversion of the previous Manchester filming site into regular flats, Netflix set out to find a new home for The Circle. The decision to move to Atlanta was influenced the city’s larger space, offering more opportunities to utilize the apartment building to its fullest extent. The location not only serves as a central hub for cast and crew accommodations but also houses the control room and editing bays. Furthermore, Georgia’s attractive tax credit and its proven success as a filming destination, with shows like Love is Blind and Lego Masters already choosing to film there, played a significant role in the relocation decision.

Originally airing on the UK’s Channel 4, The Circle has become a global sensation with the US version being the sole iteration of the format in circulation worldwide. As one of Netflix’s longest-running reality shows, it continues to captivate audiences with its intriguing blend of virtual interaction and social dynamics.

