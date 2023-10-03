The Chronicles of Narnia Series Coming to Netflix in 2026

Netflix has acquired the rights to develop films and TV shows based on C.S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy book series, The Chronicles of Narnia. This marks the first time that a single company, Netflix, owns the rights to the entire Narnia catalog. The series follows four siblings, Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy Pevensie, as they venture into the magical land of Narnia during World War II.

The release date for Netflix’s The Chronicles of Narnia Series has not been announced yet. However, it is speculated that the first film in the franchise will be directed Greta Gerwig, known for her success with the film Barbie. Gerwig has shown both excitement and trepidation about taking on the project, stating, “I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start.” It is expected that Gerwig’s film will be released in 2025, with a TV series potentially following in 2026.

Netflix’s adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia is highly anticipated fans of the book series. The official synopsis describes the story as the Pevensie siblings discovering a magical wardrobe that transports them to the land of Narnia, which is under the control of the evil White Witch, Jadis. With the help of the majestic lion, Aslan, the children lead Narnia in a battle against the Witch’s powers.

While there is still much anticipation for the release date of The Chronicles of Narnia Series on Netflix, fans can look forward to experiencing the enchanting world of Narnia in the near future.