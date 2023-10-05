How to Watch The Chosen Season 1 on Streaming Services

The Chosen Season 1 is a historical drama series that delves into the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. Created, co-written, and directed Dallas Jenkins, the show explores the interactions between Jesus and various individuals in Judaea and Galilee during the 1st century.

The cast of The Chosen Season 1 includes Shahar Isaac as Simon, Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Paras Patel as Matthew, Noah James as Andrew, and more.

If you’re interested in watching The Chosen Season 1, you can do so through popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock. Here’s how you can access the show on each platform:

Watch The Chosen Season 1 on Netflix

The Chosen Season 1 is available on Netflix, the world’s leading subscription streaming service. To watch on Netflix:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan, such as Standard with Ads, Standard, or Premium Create an account using your email address and password Provide your payment details

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The Standard with Ads plan is the cheapest option, allowing you to watch content in Full HD on two supported devices but includes ads. The Standard plan is ad-free and enables you to download content on two devices with an option to add a member outside your household. The Premium plan offers the same features for four devices, with content in Ultra HD and the ability to download on up to six devices.

Watch The Chosen Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video

The Chosen Season 1 is also available on Amazon Prime Video, a subscription video-on-demand service. To watch on Amazon Prime Video:

Go to Amazon Prime Video Select “Sign in” and “Create your Amazon account” Sign up for a Prime Video membership, either with an Amazon Prime membership or as a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is a paid service that offers fast shipping and exclusive sales on products. Opting for a membership that includes Prime Video is the most popular choice, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video separately.

Watch The Chosen Season 1 on Peacock

The Chosen Season 1 can be streamed on Peacock, an over-the-top video streaming service. To watch on Peacock:

Go to PeacockTV.com Click “Get Started” Choose your payment plan, either Premium or Premium Plus Create your account and enter your payment details

Peacock’s Premium account provides access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo shows and 50 always-on channels. The Premium Plus plan offers the same features but without ads and enables offline downloads, as well as live access to your local NBC channel.

Remember that the availability of The Chosen Season 1 on these streaming services may change over time. The information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

