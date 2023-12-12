The Legacy of Charlie Munger: A Moral Compass and a Modern-Day Philosopher

In the wake of the death of legendary investor Charlie Munger, tributes poured in from corporate CEOs and Wall Street investors alike. However, one of the most poignant tributes came from Li Lu, founder and chairman of Himalaya Capital Management, the only person besides Warren Buffett whom Munger trusted to invest his family’s fortune. Lu’s tribute focused on Munger’s moral compass and passion for teaching, highlighting the qualities that made Munger truly great.

Lu emphasized Munger’s commitment to making money in the most morally sound way, and his willingness to take the other side of a deal if the positions were reversed. He noted Munger’s dedication to lifelong learning and his eagerness to share his wisdom with others. Despite being a billionaire, Munger never lost sight of the importance of engaging with family, friends, and the broader world with love and care.

Munger was known for his sharp humor and his ability to defend and educate the everyman. He never held back when criticizing topics such as cryptocurrencies and adjusted earnings statistics, always speaking his mind with his characteristic frankness.

Lu believes that Munger’s emphasis on investing with morality sets him apart from his peers and makes him a modern-day capitalist philosopher. Munger’s teachings will continue to be passed down through generations, teaching future investors and individuals about the importance of conducting oneself morally in a capitalist system.

Lu, whose life was forever changed after hearing Buffett speak at Columbia University, had the privilege of meeting Munger in 2003 and maintaining a friendship with him until the end. Munger had a profound impact on Lu as an investor and as an individual, influencing his career and inspiring him to found his own hedge fund.

Munger’s ideas about investing and morality have had a significant impact abroad as well. His autobiography, “Poor Charlie’s Almanack,” has sold over 1.2 million copies in China, where Munger is viewed as the embodiment of modern-day Confucianism. Lu believes that Munger’s teachings will continue to spread and influence the world, particularly in the context of China-U.S. tensions, where his vision of modern Confucianism may play a crucial role in Chinese modernization and international interactions.

Charlie Munger’s legacy as a moral compass and a modern-day philosopher will be remembered and cherished for years to come.