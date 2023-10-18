The Challenges Faced LGBTQ+ Activists in China

LGBTQ+ activists in China face numerous challenges and restrictions imposed the authorities and tech platforms. This has severe consequences for their work and activities. Despite the Chinese government’s claims of no discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, research reveals a different reality.

Legal recognition for LGBTQ+ relationships is still pending in China, and transgender individuals face the most marginalization within the community. Social acceptance is also discouraging, with only 5% of LGBTQ+ people choosing to disclose their sexual and/or gender identity in various settings.

Activists have faced even tougher times since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013. The targeting of LGBTQ+ activists has intensified, leading to the closure of organizations such as Shanghai Pride and LGBT Rights Advocacy China. This year, the Beijing LGBT Center also closed its doors after 15 years of service, along with several other organizations.

The line between what is legal and acceptable is often blurred for activists. Chinese social media platforms are tightly controlled, and companies are required to actively support online censorship. WeChat, the most popular social media app in China, engages in censorship as well. Activists have to navigate this censorship, often resorting to using coded language and playing cat-and-mouse with authorities. However, even these methods may not guarantee the publication or preservation of their content.

Censorship incidents are often tied to key political events, termed the “dissident calendar.” These events include anniversaries and high-level government meetings. Furthermore, other social media apps like Weibo and Douban are compelled to monitor sensitive terms and cooperate with government authorities, leading to account freezing or shadow banning.

Regulatory practices, such as laws and policies, further constrain the activities of LGBTQ+ groups and organizations. The Charity Law implemented in 2017 requires registration certificates for fundraising, which LGBTQ+ organizations find extremely difficult to obtain. Authorities can exploit these laws to monitor and harass LGBTQ+ activists.

The challenges faced LGBTQ+ activists in China are significant and hinder their important work in advocating for the rights of their community. It is crucial to shed light on these issues and support the resilience of activists who are striving for equality and acceptance.

Sources:

– United Nations Development Fund survey

– The Interpreter