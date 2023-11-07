China Project, a Media Outlet Faced with Funding Challenges Amid Accusations of Political Bias

The China Project, a reputable independent media company that offers insightful coverage of Chinese politics and society, has recently announced its decision to cease operations due to financial difficulties stemming from what the organization describes as “politically-motivated attacks.” Although its coverage on China’s evolving political landscape has gained widespread recognition and importance, the media outlet claims that it has become the target of accusations from both the Chinese and US governments, hindering its ability to secure funding.

Jeremy Goldkorn, the Editor-in-chief of China Project, expressed the significance of their coverage against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the United States and China. However, he emphasized that their commitment to providing unbiased journalism has resulted in numerous challenges. Rather than relying solely on revenue from subscriptions, which have seen substantial growth, the media company has struggled to attract investors, advertisers, and sponsors amidst the ongoing controversies.

The China Project has taken legal action to dissolve the company, citing the mounting financial strain caused defending itself against these politically-fueled allegations. In the upcoming weeks, a more comprehensive update on the situation will be provided the organization.

Known previously as “SupChina,” the New York-based news site carved out a niche for itself in China-watching circles and gained a loyal following through its Sinica Podcast. Former US Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, hailed The China Project as an exceptional contributor to China reporting. However, the news of the outlet’s imminent closure has sent shockwaves through the journalism and academic communities, with many sharing their tributes and expressing their dismay on social media platforms.

As The China Project prepares to bring an end to its operations, the media outlet’s impact cannot be underestimated. With over 1,800 articles published annually and the involvement of 235 writers from 35 countries, they have played a vital role in fostering a nuanced understanding of China’s socio-political landscape. Additionally, the company expanded into organizing events, such as the renowned NextChina conference, and curated the corporate records database known as ChinaEdge.

