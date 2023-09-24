Week 4 of College Football Season: Epic Trolling and Surprising Wins

Week 4 of the college football season lived up to the hype with dramatic wins, epic trolling, and surprising outcomes. Let’s take a closer look at some of the highlights from this action-packed week.

In a pregame speech, Oregon coach Dan Lanning took a playful jab at their opponents, the Colorado Buffaloes, stating that while they were “fighting for clicks,” his team was “fighting for wins.” The Ducks’ mascot also got in on the trolling imitating Deion Sanders’ iconic white cowboy hat while destroying a clock that read “PRIME.”

The Cincinnati Bearcats welcomed the Oklahoma Sooners to their city for a Big 12 game. Despite a strong performance from Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, it was the Sooners’ defense that stole the show, holding the Bearcats to their second-lowest point total as an AP-ranked team since 2007. To celebrate their victory, players Jonah Laulu and Dasan McCullough enjoyed a swig of Cincinnati’s famous Skyline chili.

Utah’s defense showcased their dominance scoring a pick-six on the first play of the game against the UCLA Bruins. They held UCLA to their second-lowest point total as an AP-ranked team since 2007. Chip Kelly’s offense was no match for the Utes’ formidable defense.

The SMU Mustangs were eager to reclaim the Iron Skillet trophy from their rivals, TCU Horned Frogs. However, TCU emerged victorious for the second consecutive year. While the celebrations were not as extravagant as prior years, the animated Hypnotoad made a return appearance with the trophy.

The Miami Hurricanes had a successful trip to Philadelphia, where they ran all over the Temple Owls for a total of 323 yards rushing. Their dominant performance led to a humorous tweet referencing the popular game “Temple Run.”

One of the most anticipated matchups of the week was the Florida State Seminoles against the Clemson Tigers. The Seminoles emerged victorious, securing their first win against the Tigers in their last seven meetings. The last time FSU won in Death Valley was in 2013, thanks to a legendary pregame speech Jameis Winston. Winston shared his excitement about the victory on Twitter, invoking memories of their previous triumph.

Week 4 of college football provided thrilling moments, unexpected outcomes, and plenty of playful banter. It’s undoubtedly an exciting time for fans and teams alike as the season progresses.

Sources:

– None