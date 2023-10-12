Changes to X’s Platform Spark Concerns Over Disinformation and Advertisers

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has implemented a series of changes to the platform since purchasing it last year. These changes include revamping the verification system, reinstating former US President Donald Trump, and reorganizing the trust and safety teams. However, the consequences of these actions, particularly the removal of the trust and safety teams, have become evident as X has been inundated with disinformation regarding the violence in Israel.

One of the key changes that has alarmed experts is X’s decision to stop displaying article headlines, instead only showing the lead image and the source website. This change has raised concerns about the platform’s ability to keep users informed and engaged with current news. Additionally, X’s decision to stop labeling ads has made it difficult for users to distinguish between regular content and sponsored posts, which could have negative implications for advertisers.

The alteration in how X presents articles did not come as a complete surprise, as there were previous indications that this change was in the works. However, the rollout of this feature has faced backlash from users who relied on headlines to quickly assess the nature of an article. Experts argue that this move reflects a larger trend of social media platforms moving away from news in general.

X’s decision to omit headlines and label ads has sparked concerns over the platform’s future prospects. The erosion of trust from users and advertisers, coupled with a higher risk of disinformation, could result in reduced engagement, ad revenues, and potential user loss. The move away from news distribution on social media platforms has also been observed across the industry, with significant declines in traffic from Facebook and X to major news websites.

Transparency has become a critical issue for X, especially in relation to advertisers. Platform transparency is crucial for advertisers to feel like partners, and X’s decision to stop labeling ads has raised doubts and may discourage advertisers from investing in the platform. Reports suggest that advertisers have already been leaving X, leading to a significant drop in advertisement sales this year.

Furthermore, X’s lack of a content moderation team has allowed disinformation to spread on the platform. Verified accounts have shared old and unverified videos and images, attempting to pass them off as current and authentic. This influx of misleading information could further undermine trust in the platform and deter brands from advertising on X.

In conclusion, the changes implemented Elon Musk on X’s platform have raised concerns over disinformation and the loss of advertisers. The absence of article headlines, the unlabeled ads, and the lack of content moderation teams have all contributed to a decline in user trust, ad revenues, and brand safety. The implications of these changes on X’s future prospects remain uncertain.

Sources:

– Al Jazeera

– Fortune

– Axios

– Bloomberg