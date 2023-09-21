The Challenge: USA Season 2 Episode 10 – How to Watch Online Without Cable

The tenth episode of the second season of “The Challenge: USA” will be airing on Thursday, September 21 at 10 p.m. This season marks the first time the show is being broadcast on CBS, with previous seasons airing on MTV and Paramount Plus exclusively.

T.J. Lavin will continue to serve as the presenter of the show, guiding the 18 contestants through various challenges. These contestants come from a variety of reality series, including “Love Island,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Big Brother,” and “Are You the One?” However, six of the contestants are returning players from previous seasons of “The Challenge,” putting the new players at a disadvantage.

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, you still have options to watch “The Challenge: USA” live. You can stream the show on streaming platforms such as Fubo TV (free trial), Paramount Plus (free trial), and DIRECTV Stream (free trial).

Don’t worry if you miss an episode or want to binge-watch the season. You can catch up using the on-demand services of Fubo TV (free trial), Paramount Plus (free trial), and DIRECTV Stream (free trial).

“The Challenge: USA” brings together 18 reality stars from various shows, who are surprised to find out that they will be competing against six veteran players from MTV’s “The Challenge.” The show introduces a new twist where multiple players are at risk of elimination right from the start.

For fans of the show, here’s a sneak peek of the “Survivor” alliance starting to crumble in an episode of “The Challenge: USA” available on the show’s official YouTube channel.

