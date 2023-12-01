New Regulations on Big Tech’s Responsibility to Protect Children

Political enthusiasts and avid followers of online video platforms should mark their calendars for January 31, 2024, as the CEOs of major tech companies are set to face questioning at the U.S. Capitol regarding child safety on social media. The CEOs of Meta, X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord will be grilled the Senate Judiciary Committee on their alleged failure to protect children online.

The Judiciary Committee has made it clear that it does not believe the biggest web platforms are doing enough to safeguard children from harmful content. Committee leaders, Senators Dick Durbin and Lindsay Graham, stated in a press release that the tech giants are finally being held accountable for their shortcomings in protecting kids.

President Biden has also emphasized the need for enhanced safeguards to protect underage social media users. In both his State of the Union addresses in 2022 and 2023, he stressed the importance of holding social media platforms accountable for the potential harm they can cause to children. The president called for stronger privacy protections, a ban on targeted advertising to children, and demands for tech companies to stop collecting personal data on minors.

The European Union has also joined the movement to regulate Big Tech. Earlier this year, they requested information from TikTok and YouTube regarding their child safety measures. If these platforms fail to satisfy the EU’s inquiries, they could be subject to fines for non-compliance.

These hearings come on the heels of past confrontations between tech executives and Congress. In 2022, representatives from YouTube and TikTok addressed concerns about data privacy in a contentious hearing. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew also faced the Senate spotlight in an attempt to prevent a ban on the app.

It remains to be seen what the outcomes of the January 31 hearing will be and how it will influence future regulations to protect children online. It is evident that both national and international authorities are placing increased scrutiny on Big Tech’s responsibility towards the safety of young users.