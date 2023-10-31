Stars Arena CEO Resigns After Significant Hack, Community Looks Towards Rebuilding Trust

In a surprising turn of events, Stars Arena, the decentralized social finance (SocialFi) application, has announced the resignation of their CEO, Chill Pill, following a major smart contract exploit. The news of the CEO’s departure came as a shock to many members of the crypto community, as Stars Arena had not been transparent about the team behind the project.

The protocol’s total value locked (TVL) currently stands at just above $300,000, a sharp decline from the previous TVL of nearly $3 million prior to the hacking incident. This significant decrease in value has raised concerns among users and investors.

The SocialFi app, which was launched in late September, allows users to link their accounts to the platform and use Avalanche’s native coin, AVAX, to purchase shares from creators. The platform saw a surge in interest after its launch, leading to increased transactions on the Avalanche network. However, Stars Arena has experienced multiple hacks, causing substantial financial losses.

The first exploit cost Stars Arena $2000, but the team assured users that they had patched the vulnerability. Unfortunately, just two days later, the protocol fell victim to another hack, resulting in a larger theft. The attackers drained the project’s TVL, stealing nearly $3 million and leaving only $0.5.

Despite the setbacks, efforts were made to recover the stolen funds. Stars Arena received funding to cover the losses incurred, and the perpetrator behind the hack reached out to the team, returning 90% of the stolen funds in exchange for a 10% bounty and additional lost assets. This development provided some hope for Stars Arena’s future.

As of now, Stars Arena’s TVL stands at $310,468, according to DefiLlama. While this is a significant drop from its pre-hack value, the platform is actively working on rebuilding trust with its community and implementing additional security measures to prevent future exploits.

